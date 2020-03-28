|
ARVIS LEONA TURNER
1922-2020
Arvis Leona (Cuc) Turner was born on April 20, 1922 in Eureka, California and passed away peacefully in Redding, California on March 15, 2020. Arvis was 97 years old and is survived by her son Dennis Turner (Gloria), her daughter Wynette Guin (Bill), grandchildren Julie Turner Currier (Brad), Amy Turner Pitzer (Anthony), Steven Guin (Marcy), and Eric Guin (Jeanette). She is also survived by a sister, Prim Burke, and her great grandchildren, Courtney Judge Klinzmann (Levi), Trinity Pitzer, Travis Currier, Colby Currier, Lucas Currier, Zachary Guin, Haley Guin, Riley Guin, and Brady Guin. She also had two great-great grandchildren, Jameson Klinzmann and Waylon Guin. Arvis was preceded in death by her husband, Weldon C. Turner, her parents Harvey and Jenny Peterson, and her sisters Isabel Stapp, and
Darlene Whiting.
Arvis spent her childhood years growing up on her parents homestead at the Bug Creek Lodge in the Big Bend of Mad River area. She rode horses to attend one room schools for the elementary grades and then lived with relatives in Eureka while attending Eureka High School until graduation. She married Weldon Turner on September 7, 1940 at Bug Creek under the oak trees in front of the house. After a honeymoon to Yosemite, they moved into the house that Weldon built in Cutten, California and she lived in that house for 72 years before moving to Anderson, California to be closer to her daughter, Wynette and other family members. She lived alone until two months before her passing.
While her children were in school, Arvis was very active in the Parent Teachers Association (PTA), holding many offices at the local and district levels. Arvis was a Woman of the Moose member in the Anderson Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge number 1559. She also was one of the parents that started a dance group called the "Tangle Foot Teens" to teach Junior High students how to dance.
She always supported and promoted the value of the "family" unit. To illustrate her devotion to family, at the age of 92 she drove from Anderson, California to Spanaway, Washington (near Tacoma) by herself to celebrate a great grandson's graduation from high school. We took her keys away from her when she was 95 years old. She loved to read a book a day. Knitting was one of her passions and she knitted Christmas Stockings for all of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren with each one personalized with their name knitted into them. She also knitted afghans for many if not all of her family. Her homemade bread, cinnamon rolls, cookies, and blitz torte cakes were always a big hit. Her granddaughters are following this tradition today.
She worked as a secretary for Cal-Farm Insurance Company and then for many years at Bank of America in the appraisal department with Dick Hackett.
She will be buried next to her husband of 64 years in Sunset Memorial Park in Eureka, California. Due to the Covid 19 Virus precautions that are in place right now, there will be no services or celebration of life at this time. When this crisis is over, a gathering will be planned to honor Arvis. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the Humboldt County Historical Society or a .
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Mar. 28, 2020