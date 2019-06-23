Resources More Obituaries for Audrey RALSTON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Audrey RALSTON

Audrey was born Nov. 8, 1928, in Los Angeles, to Ruby and Max Freeman. She passed on June 15, 2019. Her family moved to Klamath, Ca when she was about 5 years old. Her young life was spent with her 3 sisters and 1 brother in the Klamath school system after which she took a bus to and from Crescent City to attend high school. While attending high school she worked at a movie theatre and a soda fountain. She married Donald Ralston on June 15, 1947. The family moved to a one-room cabin in Klamath, where In 1948, they had their 1st child, Nancy Lou. The young family moved in with Donald's parents on I street in Eureka about a year later where they gave Nancy a little sister, Dawn Kathrene. The family of 4 moved into their own 2 bedroom home in about 1951. In 1954 baby Frank Freeman completed the family of 5. They spent 8 wonderful years in the cottage St. House and then moved to a larger 4 bedroom house to accommodate the family more comfortably. Audrey lived there for the rest of her life.

Her main focus in life was raising her children and being a good partner to her husband. But she had many interests and friends. She was involved with her daughters as a Camp Fire girls group leader with her friend Rose Yost. She belonged to a number of clubs that enriched her life. They included; coffee club, sewing club, card club(pinochle), and later in life, she enjoyed; playing bunco and belonged to Las Amigas club. Through her husband, she became involved in bowling and enjoyed it for many years. Her church was important to her. She attended Calvary Lutheran Church for many years until she was unable to, after which she viewed services on youtube. She leaves many loving family members including her 3 children; Nancy (Charles), Dawn(Jess), and Frank, sisters; Jan, Opal, and Kay(Dan), Grandchildren; Heidi, Michelle, April, Angela, and Kimberlee. She had 13 great grandchildren, 6 great great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews, three of whom predeceased her (Vern, Paul, and Tony). Besides her family, she is survived by friends, Delma, Roxie, and Joyce. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Mother, father, brother(Wayne), brothers-in-law Roy and Russ. Also sister-in-law Jeanette and friends Ann, Berniece, and Fawn.

A heartfelt thank you to Dr. Beth Abels, Dr. Allen Mathew, and the dedicated people at Hospice. Also thanks to her loving niece Kathy. Special thanks to her companion and amazing caregiver for 16 years, her patient and caring son, Frank.

More than one person has said that Audrey was the kindest, Most empathetic, best person they had ever met. For many people, her loss is difficult to bear, but if we remember her as the wonderful woman she was and celebrate her life, time will heal the pain. Maybe if we try to learn from the way she lived we will heal.

Published in Eureka Times-Standard on June 23, 2019