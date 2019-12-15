Home

Barbara Andrews Graber died peacefully at home November 29 at the age of 85. She was predeceased by her second husband, Ray Graber, and is survived by her dear brother, William Andrews (Nancy), beloved children Rebecca McKee and Robert McKee Jr.
(Maryellen), step-children Sandy Creighton (Tom) and Neil Graber (Julie), grandchildren Melissa, Benjamin, Jesse, Genevieve, Grace, and Samuel McKee, step-grandchildren Kyle, Katie, Lee, Phillip, and Jacob, and great-grandchildren.
After moving to the Bay Area from Eureka with her two young children, Barbara earned her teaching credential and a master's degree at SF State. She enjoyed a 32-year career in education, first as a classroom teacher in Richmond, later as a special education resource specialist for San Mateo County, and after retirement part-time at the Schwab Learning Center. Devoted to learning and education, Barbara was also passionate about music, literature, and politics. She made the world a more vibrant place and will be missed by all who knew her.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Dec. 15, 2019
