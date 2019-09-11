|
Barbara Ann
Hopper-Harris
5/13/1941 - 8/13/2019
Barbara Ann Hopper-Harris, 78, passed away on August 13, 2019 at her home in Sacramento with her three children at her side.
She was born on May 13, 1941 in Springfield, Illinois, the daughter of John and Gertrude Elspernman Clark.
Barbara raised her family in Tracy, CA and retired from Tracy Unified School District as a Computer Specialist. After retirement, she lived in Hydesville in Humboldt County for 17 years. She then moved to Sacramento where she lived for the last two years of her life.
Barbara was the mother of Bob Hopper, Bryan Hopper, and Elizabeth (Gary) Garland. She was also "Bobo" to six grandchildren, and a sister to Ruth Johnson of Morris, Illinois. Barbara was preceded in death by her mother and father, four brothers, and husband.
Family and friends are welcome to a Memorial during church service at the Fortuna United Methodist Church located at 922 N Street in Fortuna on Sept. 15th at 10am. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Fortuna United Methodist Church of Fortuna.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Sept. 11, 2019