|
|
BARBARA MAE CHASE CORNER
1930-2019
Barbara left us October 5, 2019. She was born on the family ranch in Fields landing on February 25, 1930 to Arthur and Mae (Mattox) Chase. Barbara attended Fields Landing School and graduated from Eureka High in 1947. She earned her teaching credential from Humboldt State and taught special education in Eureka City Schools until retirement in 1993. Music was very important to her. Over the years, she enjoyed teaching many children to play the piano, in Eureka as well as Willow Creek where she lived for 7 years.
Barbara was eighty-nine and is survived by her son Glenn and grandchildren Garth Corner, (Melissa), Trevor Beebe, (Heather), Christie Macias and 9 great grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters LaRue Parsons, Carol Kinser, sister-in-law, Lori Chase, and earth mother Sonja Dahlbacka and many nieces and nephews, especially Chris Chase, as well as special friends, Bev Morrison and Helny Younger. She was preceded in death by husband Ralph, son Greg, and daughter Julie Beebe, bothers Art and Harry Chase, sisters Dorothy Locker and Joy Chase.
There will be a private gathering at a later date. Per Barbara's request, donations may be made to St. Jude Hospital (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105) in her name.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Oct. 10, 2019