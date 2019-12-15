|
BARBARA GERALDINE TAYLOR
1949-2019
Barbara Geraldine Taylor began her life in Lakeview, Oregon on February 5th, 1949. She was born to parents, Jewell and Gerald Hurt, and brother, Jerry Dee, all of whom preceded her in death.
Barbara lived a reserved life guided by traditional ethics. She was quiet by nature but possessed an unwaivering allegiance to family and friends that she expressed through action. She is fondly remembered as someone who was always willing to share her strength and calm presence in times of need.
She cultivated lifelong friendships through shared pastimes such as bowling, board, card and domino games and will be dearly missed by all.
She is survived by husband, Cloyd Taylor, daughters Laura Tyree and Angela Miller, sons-in-law George Tyree and Michael Miller, granddaughter LynneDell Burke, and great-granddaughter Elena Brautigan.
Barbara chose cremation, with internment services anticipated in Spring of 2020 in Eureka, California.
To honor Barbara's life, please consider donating to: Blue Ridge Hospice via their website at https://brhospice.org/donate or Hospice of Ukiah via their donation form at http://www.hospiceofukiah.com/donations.html.
