BARBARA HILL
1928~ 2019
Long time Hydesville resident Barbara Hill passed away peacefully August 5th, 2019 at the age of 91 and is now with her Lord and Savior.
Barbara Patricia Hill was born March 16, 1928 at the old General Hospital in Eureka. Her parents were Edward Everett Hill and Hazel Dell (Anderson) Hill.
She attended Fortuna Elementary School for the 1st and 2nd grade, and then the family moved to Hydesville.
Barbara graduated Fortuna Union High School in 1946. She also graduated from John Brown University in Siloam Spring Arkansas and obtained her master's degree from Humboldt State University.
Barbara began teaching at the Hydesville Grammar School and taught there for 12 years. She then accepted a job at Eureka City Schools as reading specialist at the high school, which lasted 19 years until her retirement.
She continued teaching Bible studies for most of her life at the Hydesville Church and at Timber Ridge in Eureka.
When asked how old she was Barbara would say, "the same as Mickey Mouse." She received many Mickey Mouse gifts through the years.
She had a love for Christian music which led to her being choir director for the Hydesville and Loleta Community churches for many years.
Barbara had a strong faith in the Lord and a positive attitude. She was a great friend to many people.
In heaven, Barbara will join her brother Edward J. Hill and sister Virginia Bornemann, her mother
Hazel, and her father Edward.
She is survived by nieces and nephews Daniel Hill, Mark Hill, Becky (Hill) Gallup, of Hydesville, Stephen Hill, of Ontario Oregon, and Barbara Clare (Bornemann) Boswell of Lafayette, Colorado, as well as longtime family friends Paula McHenry and Kay Chapman of Hydesville.
Graveside services will be held at the Hydesville IOOF Cemetery on Wednesday, August 21st, at 11 AM.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Aug. 17, 2019