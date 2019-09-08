|
|
Barbara Jean Hagedorn
1936~2019
Barbara Jean Hagedorn wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother was born in Los Angeles California in 1936. Barbara was raised in Colby Kansas and Redding California where she met and married Don Melhase and had her first child
Patricia. They were later divorced, and she married Brick Hagedorn in 1960. Brick and Barbara had four children Darcie, Bob, John, and Michael. The family moved to Eureka California in 1963. Later after the children were grown, she worked as a secretary at Calvary Lutheran Church. She had a wonderful voice and she and Brick sang in the church choir for many years. They also sang with the Ferndale Community choir and with the Humboldt State choir. While singing with the Humboldt State choir they traveled to Europe and sang in cathedrals and churches. Barbara was also an Avon representative and sold Avon products from many years. In 2012 she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma which caused her death June 15th, 2019. Barbara is missed by many friends and family that she loved so much.
Barbara's Celebration of Life will be at Calvary Lutheran Church, 716 South Ave, Eureka Ca 95503 on Saturday September 28th, 2019 at 2:00pm.
"I love you a bushel
and a peck"
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Sept. 8, 2019