Services Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Healy Senior Center 456 Briceland Road Redway , CA

Barbara Jean Hooven was born in Eureka, CA on March 31, 1932 to Florence and John Hooven, the youngest of 7 brothers and sisters- Herbert, John, Felix, Floyd, Mamie and Florence. She is preceded in death by her siblings and her great grandson Nicholas Owen. Barbara is survived by her very beloved husband Douglas, her four children Carolyn, Bo (Wendy), Nancy, Rich (Alexis), grandchildren Tara, Sara, Trent, Jenna, Jodi, Justin, Kyle, Kayla, Samantha & Zack, great-grandchildren Javon, Demitri, Reuben, Alino, Joshua, Kamren, Rilie, Bo, Carson, Chandler, Jimmer, Whitney, Trinity, Mason, Kinley and Kenzie and numerous nieces and nephews, and especially her nephew Kurt Kirkpatrick that came to visit her every Sunday.

Barbara spent her early childhood years in Trinidad, where the neighbors were Native American. Barbara had fond memories of eating seaweed that had been dried on the roof by the neighbors. She liked telling this little story of her childhood to her children and later her grandchildren.

Through her childhood and teen years, Barbara's family lived in various places in southern Humboldt County areas Cooks' Valley, Sprowl Creek Road. Childhood companions became life-long friends including Clara Brayon-Anzini, Elaine Wilcox-Fink. Elaine would later be Barbara's bridesmaid when she married Douglas Graham Wallace on June 18, 1950 on the Wallace Family Ranch near Benbow.

Barbara and Doug also lived in various homes in Humboldt County areas throughout their 68 years of marriage, most of those years were spent on the "family compound" on Sprowl Creek Road. Barbara spent her life as a dedicated, loving, hands-on and stay-at-home mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Barbara was active in her children's lives from being a den mother, campfire girls' leader, PTA mom and always helped out with many other activities in support of her active children - from sports to piano lessons to social clubs.

Through the years the Wallace Family was active and enjoyed camping, fishing, traveling and water skiing. Although Barbara was not a "water person" she could coach anyone from the comfort of the back of the boat to get up and waterski within 10 minutes. Barbara had a gentle, soft-spoken nature and was loved by all.

A celebration of Barbara's life will be on February 23rd, 2 to 5 pm at the Healy Senior Center at 456 Briceland Road in Redway, CA. The family wishes to sincerely thank the Heart of the Redwoods Community Hospice staff as well as the staff at Redwood Memorial Hospital for their warm and thoughtful care. In lieu of flowers, the families suggests a donation to Heart of the Redwoods Community Hospice. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Feb. 17, 2019