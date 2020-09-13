6-14-1936 to 6-15-2020

Barbara Laverne Travis, our mother, was born in Oakland, California, on 6-14-1936 to Carleton Wallace Travis and Ruth Anne Starkey Travis. She liked to say that she was the biggest baby on record at the time. Mom passed away on 6-15-2020, surrounded by the love of her family, while visiting daughter Stephanie in Tucson, after a short, unexpected battle with cancer. Mom graduated from Eureka High School in 1954 and attended Humboldt State University for a period of time. In 1956 she married Jim Ely and they had a daughter, Patricia Lynne. She married again in 1964 to Judge Robert Nielsen Conners and they had daughter Stephanie Ruth. Bob passed away in 1971 and mom was left to raise two daughters on her own. Mom lived her life with kindness, compassion and, most of all, love. Mom often told us that she loved us "more than tongue can tell." Mom later married Harold Fisher. They divorced years later.Mom held many local jobs over the years. Among them, Humboldt County Courthouse Secretary, bookkeeper for Dee Skipper, CPA, Mendes Janitorial Supply, and Bay West Janitorial Supply.Mom's pride and joy, besides her two daughters, was being a grandmother to her four grandchildren and her five great grandchildren. She loved having four generations of her family at Sunday Family Dinners and all the family gatherings and holidays. Mom especially loved Christmas. She was a master candy maker (we will do our best to continue her Christmas traditions and make her proud!) One of her greatest pleasures was watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren participate in their sporting events, FFA competitions, and anything else where she could beam with pride for them. Mom lived life to the fullest, enjoying every minute with her family and many friends.Mom was predeceased by her parents, Carleton and Ruth, sister Carla Edwards Maxwell, and brother, Stephen Travis, as well as her first husband, Jim Ely, and second husband, Robert Conners.Mom is survived by her daughters, Patricia Lynne Tyson and Stephanie Conners Reynolds, her grandchildren, Jessica Crawford, Michael Tyson, Nielsen Reynolds and Travis Reynolds; and her five great grandchildren, Ty Crawford, Gracie Crawford, Jameson Tyson, Emrie Tyson, and Avaline Reynolds, and her many nieces and nephews, among them, Barbara and Bill Breen of Eureka, Doug Edwards of Medford, and Scott and Tammi Edwards of Santa Rosa. Mom also leaves behind many cousins and close friends including Anna Antonsen (her travel buddy), Darlene Furtado (her shopping buddy), and Darlene Phillips and Linda Spier (her lunch buddies) among many others.Mom will be interred at Oceanview Cemetery with her parents and brother. She was instructed by her brother to bring with her a cribbage peg, as he will be waiting to pick up a game or two with her. Due to pandemic restrictions, a celebration of mom's life will be held at a later time when it is safe to do so.