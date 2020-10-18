Barbara June Haskell MacEvoy died peacefully at home with her family at about 2pm on Saturday, October 10, 2020. She was working on her 99th birthday, and as was one of her adamant last wishes, she got to vote.Barbara was born in Culver City at home in a one room garage with what became a family of one daughter and 4 brothers. She was the middle child and could always hold her own with the boys. She never lost that spunk. She grew up in the Hollywood heyday, seeing many of the silent film stars on their way to and from the studios. She even had a great story about the ride offered to her one day - and refused - by that B actor Ronald Reagan. She married the love of her life John MacEvoy after he returned from the Pacific in WWII. They remained inseparable until his death in 2018.Barbara volunteered for and was on the board of many groups in Humboldt, always one to give freely of her time and kindness. There are many who will remember her for that and she definitely left her mark on the public library and the arts. She cared for her parents and her brothers in their final days, as well as many friends. It was her family's privilege to do the same for her.She leaves behind a family forever grateful for her big heart and giving nature - son Bruce and his wife Jan, daughter Bonnie, the light-of-her-eyes grandsons Ross and Ryan and his wife Lucy, a multitude of cousins, and a grateful community.There will not be a memorial service but if you wish to donate in her name, you could support her strong sense of justice, love of animals, and any library near you. And be sure to vote; she especially would want that.