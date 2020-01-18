Home

Barbara Wruck


1951 - 2019
Barbara Wruck Obituary
BARBARA WRUCK

1951-2019

Ms. Barbara Ann Wruck, 68, of Fortuna, passed away on December 29, 2019, in Riverside, California. She was born on August 20, 1951, in Chula Vista, California to the late Walter and Gwendolyn Wruck. A private family memorial service was held on December 31, 2019. She was a veteran of the United State Army. She lived in the Fortuna area for 30 years and was known for her kind and generous personality. She is survived by her sisters, Ms. Susan Neale of Riverside, Ms. Marilyn Grissom of Riverside and three nieces and nephew; Ms. Angela Hicks, Ms. Gina Urrutia, Ms. Debra Nevarez, and Mr. Daniel Neale.

~"It's a great life if you don't weaken" W.W.

Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Jan. 18, 2020
