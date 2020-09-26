Bette Jean Moore
Bette Jean Moore, Loving wife and mother of four, passed away August 29, 2020. She was 90 years old.
Bette was the second to the youngest of Yole and Leanard Fosters' 7 children. She was raised in Freshwater on the family's small farm and attended Garfield Elementary, Eureka Jr. High and Eureka High School.
She married Paul Moore, the love of her life, on June 10th 1948. They raised four daughters and shared a wonderful life together for 57 years.
Bette loved being a wife, mother and grandmother and she was an excellent homemaker. She was also a smart and savvy business woman who ran her own medical billing company for many years.
Bette had a great appreciation and love for nature. She enjoyed beach combing, her nose to the ground, scouring the sand for "treasures". She loved to watch and feed the birds in her yard. Bette also loved flowers! Growing them and arranging them into beautiful bouquets. She believed in exercise and was active and fit throughout her life, walking daily and practicing Tai Chi. She stay informed, diligently reading and watching the news, forming her own opinions, independent of others. She was a Giants baseball fan to her core!
Bette was bright, beautiful, loving and kind. She was a classy lady with a keen sense of humor and a positive happy disposition. It was a pleasure to be in her presence.
Bette was proceeded in death by her parents, siblings, husband Paul, and her loving friend, Howard Mclaughlin.
She is survived by her four daughters and their husbands: Linda and L.J Moloney, Lorrie and Steve Sweet, Lydia and Buzz Rieman and Louise and John Iversen, as well as her four grandsons and great grand children. Lars Iversen (son, Lewyn) Tim and Claire Moloney (Children, Cecelia, Silas and Sage), Everett and Joy Sweet, and Ian Sweet.
Please lift a glass and remember Bette with a smile and joy in your heart. There will be no formal gathering to celebrate her life due to the current pandemic.
If you feel inclined, please make a donation in honor of Bette to a charity of your choice
. A few of her favorites were the Marine Corps Toys for Tots, The Sierra Club and The American Red Cross.