Betty L. Conner, 86, of Eureka, California passed away on January 27, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was born in Gresham, Oregon to the late Fred and Audrey Henricksen in 1932. Betty married Elmo Conner in 1949 and they resided in Eureka, California together for nearly 70 years. Betty and Elmo had three children (Fred, Mark, and Greg), nine grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, with one more on the way. Betty's nurturing spirit filled a room with warmth and caring. She lived her life with compassion and caring for all in need. Her faith in the Lord Jesus Christ, honesty, trust and humility was an inspiration for us all. Betty loved her family deeply. She enjoyed leisurely rides, reading, gardening, and family get-togethers. Her favorite holiday was Christmas because it represents all of the values she loved.

We were fortunate to have had Betty as a wife, mother, and grandmother. We are all better people because of her, and are constantly blessed by her example.

A private celebration of her life will be held at a later date.