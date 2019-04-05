Services GOBLE'S FORTUNA MORTUARY - Fortuna 560 12TH Street Fortuna , CA 95540 (707) 725-2294 Resources More Obituaries for BETTY FRENCH Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? BETTY FRENCH

Betty French, long time Benbow resident and 4 time Humboldt County Women's Golf Champion, passed away quietly Sunday, March 24, 2019 in Fortuna at the age of 95.

Betty was born September 14, 1923, in Richmond California. She graduated from Richmond High School, and then the University of California, Berkeley, where she completed her degree in Physical Education.

She excelled not only academically, but also with both her cello and her baseball bat, using the latter to blast home runs for Richmond in the women's Bay Area Soft Ball League, as their "Rover" in the outfield.

She met her brother's good friend Howard French in High School. They married in 1942, following Howard's graduation from Cal. Betty continued her college career while her husband served in the US Navy aboard the aircraft carrier USS Wasp in the Pacific during World War II.

Following the war, Betty and Howard moved to Rockport, a mill town just north of Fort Bragg, CA, where they started their family with sons Jim (1947) and Alan (1950).

The Family then moved to Cloverdale, where Howard again managed the local saw mill, and son Ken was born in 1953.

In 1957, T.M. Dimmick Co. hired Howard to manage its Piercy saw mill. Betty and Howard acquired the famous house on the 6th Fairway of the Benbow Golf Course designed in the 1920's by one of the Benbow sisters, with the assistance of famous architect Julia Morgan, for the SF Emporium/Broadway-Hale family. Its fortress-like three stories and five bedrooms caused Betty's brother Jim Brien at the time to comment "Betty, you and Howard finally found a place the kid's can't tear down."

Betty quickly became active in the Southern Humboldt community. She was a member of Civic Club, PTA, Cub Scouts, the Presbyterian Church and Women's Group, Junior and Senior Bowling Leagues, Junior Golf, and key to forming the Benbow Women's Golf Association.

For over 25 years, Betty worked with other talented Red Cross volunteers teaching swimming lessons in the annual Red Cross Swim Program at Benbow lake. Over four thousand Southern Humboldt kids learned to swim as a result.

Betty was an athlete and her true sports love was golf. She competed in over 50 Humboldt County Women's Golf Championships, winning the annual tournament 4 times. She missed a 5th title when she was up ended during an off season co-ed volleyball game, and broke her collar bone. She still played in the golf tournament, but with one arm in a sling. We have no record of her score, but she finished.

Betty is predeceased by her parents James Albert Brien and Madsine Marie (Iversen) Brien, her brother James R. Brien, and her husband of 69 years, Howard.

She is survived by her sons Jim French of Alameda, CA, Dr. Alan (& Jo Ann) French of Hydesville, CA, and Kenneth (& Pam) French of Wellton, AZ. Betty's Grandchildren include Stephanie Duncan (& Andrew) of Shallotte, NC, Jennifer Hayden (& Collin) of Seattle, WA, Katherine French of Eugene OR, and Carl French (& Kirsten) orf Hanford, CA. and Great Grandchildren Hana Dement of Tempe, AZ, Avery & Able Duncan of Shallotte, NC, Savannah French of Eugene, OR, and Colette French, Hanford, CA.

A Public Memorial Services will be held Saturday, April 13th at 11:00 am at Goble's Mortuary, Fortuna, CA. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Apr. 5, 2019