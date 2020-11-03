Betty Jean Boggs-Bonzey
Beloved wife, mother, sister, and friend, Betty Jean Bonzey of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho passed away October 26, 2020. She was born June 8, 1940 in Chico, California to Arthur and Ruth Boggs.
Betty grew up in Vacaville, California with her younger sister Sharon. She graduated from Vacaville High School in 1958 and continued to Diablo Valley College where she achieved an AA Degree in business. Betty moved to Eureka, California where she was employed with AAA Travel. It was here where she met her husband John (Jack) Bonzey from Auburn, Massachusetts. They married on April 2, 1966 in Vacaville, and passed through Coeur d'Alene, Idaho on their honeymoon trip to British Columbia. They decided eventually they would retire here. Betty and Jack celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary this year.
In August 1967 their only child Michelle, was born. The Bonzey family made their home in Hydesville, California where Jack was a civil engineer for Departments of Transportation (Cal Trans) and Betty became a teacher's aide at Hyesville Elementary School. There she was able to keep tabs on Michelle!
Betty was a 4-H Leader, a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Fortuna Garden Club, and Humboldt District Garden Club. She was an avid hockey fan of the Tampa Bay Lightning, following local player Tyler Johnson and it was extra special this year for her as they won the Stanley Cup!
Betty was an avid gardener and loved flower arranging. She became president of the Humboldt District Garden Club. The accomplishment she was most proud of was the designing and dedicating of the Blue Star Memorial Rest Area at the south entrance to Trinidad, California.
After retirement Betty and Jack did make their way to Kootenai County. They built and enjoyed operating the beautiful log Ponderosa Bed and Breakfast in Athol for thirteen years.
In 2009 they sold the Ponderosa and moved to the city of Coeur d'Alene. Soon after the move Betty was diagnosed with Ovarian Cancer, she fought a courageous battle for almost a decade. Her family is so proud of her positive attitude and concern she had for others at all times.
Betty is survived by her husband Jack, her daughter Michelle (Cato) Livingston of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; sister Sharon (John) Ryan of Boothbay, Maine; her nieces and nephews and her very special friends that made her life complete: Theresa Machado, Bob Burton, Lyn LaPlante, Mary Lou Goodwin, The Sweens, and The Wurmlingers. Loved by all, Betty will be happily remembered and so sadly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents. The family would like to thank AFS Health Care and Hospice of North Idaho for their wonderful care of Betty.
Private services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of North Idaho Schneidmiller Hospice House or MD Andersen.
