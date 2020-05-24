Betty Lorain (Peters) McDermott



Betty Lorain (Peters) McDermott, age 94

Mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and great aunt.

Betty passed away 29 February in Concord. She was born Betty Lorain Peters in Crannell (Humboldt County) on 4 Sep 1925 to Martin "Bud" and Rose Peters. She married John Aloysius McDermott, 2 Sep 1945, in Arcata (Humboldt County). As a Navy wife, the family lived in various cities from Whidbey Island, Washington, to San Diego, California, finally settling in Milpitas in 1956.

For years, she worked for Wells Fargo Bank; she was General Manager of the credit union which started as Auto Employees Federal Credit Union then became Community Savings Federal Credit Union when the Ford Plant closed. She retired from Community Savings Credit Union. She volunteered at Milpitas Chamber of Commerce and Milpitas Historical Society.

She was "Aunt Betty" to nieces and nephews in California, Washington, Arizona, Texas and Florida.

She was preceded in death by most of her family, including two sons, James Martin (1955), John Anthony (2000), and her husband, John Aloysius (2002). She is survived by a daughter, Virginia (James), 2 sons, Donald (Patricia) and Michael (Diann); 5 granddaughters, Shaun (Zachary), Tracy, Andrea (Donald), Maira, and Meaghan; 3 grandsons Aaron (Kristina), Daniel (Natasha), Matthew (Elisa); 4 great granddaughters Kendra, Abbey Rose, Charlotte and Tinsley; 4 great grandsons Connor, Maximilliano, Camden and Olden.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store