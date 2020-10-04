Betty Louise Otto passed away serenely on September 28th, 2020. Betty was born in Salinas on November 12, 1924. She was proud of her years and enjoyed sharing stories of her adventurous life. Betty was the daughter of Vera and Albert Underwood, and she is preceded in death by her husband Art and daughter Barbara. Surviving Betty is her son, Gary (Lisa), her grandchildren Brandon (Moye) and Alicia (Garrett) and four loving grandchildren.After business school, Betty used her skills as a stenographer and administrative assistant with the U.S. Immigration Service and the Alameda Naval Air Station.During their over 50-year marriage, Betty and Art were partners in adventure. They loved to travel, fish, complete woodworking and sewing projects, and take their children on backpacking trips all over the west. Betty and Art trained dogs with the Redwood Retriever Club, and were active members of the Humboldt Historical Society.We will remember Mom's spunk and courage to try new things, as well as her great laugh. You may have seen Betty "tootling around" Santa Rosa in her 5-speed car, her Chihuahua, Pepy, by her side in his car seat. Mom was very involved with the Visual Aids team in Oakmont, creating books for blind children all over the world.We appreciate the amazing care provided by Helen, Joel, Lisa, and all of the staff at Serenity House residential care. They provided her a lovely home and became part of mom's family during her final months. In addition, we are grateful for the expert care provided to mom and us by Heartland Hospice. We would like to thank Mom's lifetime friends Mary and Lani for their thoughtful support and friendship.In honor of Betty, contributions can be made to the Humboldt Botanical Gardens in Eureka, CA.