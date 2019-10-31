|
|
BEULAH FAYE GRIFFIN
9/12/1929 - 10/17/2019
Beulah Faye Wahlund (nee) Griffin, age 90, born in Cushman, AR.
Beulah Faye Wahlund suddenly left us to be with the love of her life, Albert
Thomas Wahlund in the afternoon of October 17th, 2019.
Early in her life, Beulah attended schools in Washington and Oregon and graduated from Eugene High School, class of 1948. She then moved to Eureka in 1950 and married Albert Thomas 'Tom' Wahlund on January 20,1951. During that time Beulah worked for Mercantile Acceptance Finance Co. and Bank of America in Eureka, then for the Humboldt County Clerk's office for 4 years. After that she briefly retired for 7 years to raise her family but then returned to work for the Court House in Municipal Court for 17 years. She then worked for Fred L. Hilger, Sr., Attorney at Law, for 1 year and returned to work in County Clerk's office for another 11years. She then retired as Supervising Legal Deputy Clerk in December 1989 and became a Charter member of Humboldt County Legal Secretaries and served as President, Secretary, Newsletter Editor, Governor (twice), many chairmanships and was awarded Honorary Life Membership in 1998. Along with all of her career accomplishments she also was a former member of Cutten Elementary School P.T.A., Humboldt Wildlife Sportsman Club,Den Mother in Cub Scouts Pack #28, B.S.A., and California Aikido Federation and Eureka Dojo earning a rank of 2-KYUC (High brown belt) in 1973. She was a present member of Humboldt County Historical Society, Humboldt Botanical Gardens Foundation, American Association of Retired Persons (MRP), and Retired Public Employees Association, Redwood Chapter #24. She served as Secretary for 12 years and was Director and Sunshine Chair.
Beulah had a passion for living each day to the fullest. Each morning she was quick to grab the Times Standard and finish the crossword puzzle in 15 minutes or less. She was very active with her line dancing and would go several times a week. Beulah's greatest joy was her family and spending time with her friends. She looked forward to going out to lunch and shopping with her dear friend Frankie. She loved spending time at her cabin in Willow Creek, where she enjoyed sitting on the back porch and watching the river. Her love of Bonzi plants and working in the yard also gave her great pleasure along with watching the hummingbirds dart back and forth from her many feeders. When Beulah finally took a break at the end of the day, you would often find her sitting in her rocking chair knitting and watching Columbo, M.A.S.H. and Murder She Wrote. Beulah also found time to craft together her own handmade birthday/ special occasion cards for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends. She was a strong woman who knew what she wanted to do and always managed to find the time to do it all. She will always be remembered and deeply missed.
Beulah was preceded in death by husband, Tom Wahlund and stepson,
Thomas C. Wahlund, mother, Esther Alford and step-father James C. Alford. She is survived by loving sons, Ken Wahlund (wife Kelly), Mark Wahlund (wife Tina), grandchildren, Jennifer Streeter (Husband Shane), Ryan Wahlund (wife
Jessica), Amanda Emerson (husband Brandon), Ashley Overton (Husband Caleb), Brittany Wahlund-Scott (Husband Alex), Brooke Wahlund and Jason Wahlund. She also had seven great grandchildren
Holden, Kaden, Jaxson, Harper, Lila and Aubrey Faye and her best friend Frankie Schurb and all of her nieces, nephews, friends and family.
Funeral Services will be held on at the Ocean View Cemetery located at 3975 Broadway, Eureka. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, November 2nd from 2pm to 5pm at the Sequoia Conference Center located at 901 Myrtle Avenue, Eureka.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Oct. 31, 2019