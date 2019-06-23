Home

BILL KEITH AKERS

BILL KEITH AKERS Obituary
BILL KEITH AKERS

1942-2019

Bill Akers, 76 passed away March 29, 2019 In Hot Springs National Park, Arkansas.
Bill was born in Livermore, California on November 24th, but grew up in Mckinleyville CA.
He graduated from Arcata High in 1960. He married the love of his life Mary Watson in 1960 and they remained together these past 58 years.
Bill loved to restore cars, over 100 at last count, and worked as a Chevrolet Service manager for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, and drinking coffee with the guys every morning at Stantons Barn.
Bill is survived by his loving wife Mary, his daughter Terri, son Lance, and his granddaughter Madison Akers. There will be no public memorial.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on June 23, 2019
