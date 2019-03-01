BILL SCATES SR

Born May 28, 1947

Died on October 18th, 2018

Bill R Scates SR is survived by his wife of 53 years, his son Bill Scates Jr, his wife Katy and grand children Justine & Trevor Scates, Brothers Harvey & Jack Scates and many aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces & cousins. Bill is preceded in death his father Bill Everett Scates, mother Louise & brother Bob Scates.

Bill coached youth football & baseball in Eureka & Arcata Calif teams for many years in the 1970s. Family was his one single passion. There wasn't a single event that his son participated in that he wasn't there to see. He continued his loving support his grand children activities of Justine cheer leading and Trevor's football games.

Bill and his family spent many family vacations camping, fishing, hunting, water skiing & snow skiing.

We want to thank our dear friends Ron & Jody Keefauver for being at our sides during this difficult time and the gift from our special friends Don & Pauline Wardrip.

We also want to thank Bill's employer Bettendorrf Trucking for all their help and Support.

A celebration of life will be held at Elks Lodge in Redding, CA at 250 Elk Drive. Please RSVP to Wendy (530) 410-8891 if you think you will be attending. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary