BILL THOMPSON



Bill Thompson, born May 28, 1929, died peacefully at his Bayside home on December 24, 2018, at the age of 89.

Bill was exceptionally generous and loving with family, friends, and the many organizations he belonged to and supported. He had a great zest for life, loved talking with people, and found great joy in music. He will be missed and remembered daily for his love, laughter, leadership, and of course, his hugs.

At his hillside home on Jacoby Creek Road, Bill terraced 1.5 acres into "Folklife Farm," with the vision of a place to bring local and international communities together to share in farming, sustainable energy, music, art, and spiritual connection, with the aim of spreading love in the world.

Bill's loving family include his children, Chris, Cindy, and Scott Thompson; his sister, Janet Judge; and grandchildren, one great granddaughter, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by two of his children, David Joel and Jay Allen Thompson; his first wife, Maureen Lavender Thompson; wife, June Thompson; his parents, Martha Godfrey and Lyman Hague Thompson; and his brother, Jonathan Thompson.

There will be a Celebration of Bill's Life on Friday, April 26, 3:00 P.M., at the Bayside Community Hall, 2297 Jacoby Creek Road.

Please send memorial donations, made out to Cindy Wise, Bill's daughter, to 3084 Jacoby Creek Road, Bayside, CA 95524 to support Bill and June's vision for Folklife Farm.