Resources More Obituaries for BILLIE JOHNSON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? BILLIE JOHNSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers BILLIE H. JOHNSON

Billie Hemisphere Johnson was born in Seattle, Washington in June 1917, and passed away in Eureka, California on January 19, 2019. Billie was a commercial fisherwoman by trade, and whether her infamous grit was born of many years spent laboring at sea, or if she came by it naturally, she was a woman with an incredibly strong will, who weathered life's storms with seeming ease. Billie sought a good challenge, illustrated in later life by her preference for blackjack over slots during her relished trips to Blue Lake Casino. She loved a good joke, could jest with the best of them, and if one didn't have a sense of humor, Billie tended to be uninterested. She was a self-professed "trouble-maker". That said, Billie harbored a kind and compassionate soul. Aside from the sea and gambling, Billie also had a passion for skunks and a daily whiskey highball.

Billie was preceded in death by her father William Hemisphere, her mother Ada Barks Hemisphere (who died in childbirth), her first husband George "Don" Johnson, and her second life partner, Roy Johnson.

A heartfelt thank you is owed to the following individuals and organizations for their support and care of Billie in her later years: Timber Ridge Assisted Living in Eureka for their care and support during Billie's final three and a half years; St. Joseph Hospital, especially the ER staff, for their care of Billie and for "putting up" with her when she really didn't want to be there (which she didn't hesitate to make known); Hospice of Humboldt for three separate stints of care (Billie "graduated" from Hospice twice before); Linda Willcut-Tallman, RN and private geriatric care manager who assisted in ensuring Billie's quality of life was as high as it could be in her final six months; Abigail Dagmar Pyeatt of Humboldt Home Foot Care - one of Billie's favorite visitors and comedic jesting partners; Dr. Gregory Gibb of North Coast Ophthalmology, visits to whom Billie always looked forward to; Dr. Ladika and staff at Redwood Community Health Center for their care and welcoming reception of Billie at every visit; Betty Jean McGinty, massage therapist, for willingly attending to Billie in the evenings and weekends toward the end; and faithful friends and regular visitors, Catharina Olivares, Tom & Carol Saucier, Jimmy Trainer & Johnny Tuna (loyal cribbage partner and his Pomeranian), "Skye" (fellow Timber Ridge resident and former traveling buddy), and Ken & Shirley Bay.

Billie's cremains will be scattered at sea by fellow fisherman, Jimmy Trainer. Billie requested no formal service.

Donations in Billie's memory can be made to the "Roy and Billie Johnson Endowment Fund" at Humboldt Area Foundation, the purpose of which is to provide for: care for the sick and dying; protection, well-being, and enjoyment of senior citizens in Humboldt County; care for children with neuromusculoskeletal conditions, burn injuries, and other special healthcare needs; and understanding and treatment of childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Donations can be made payable to "Humboldt Area Foundation", reference of "Roy and Billie Johnson Endowment Fund", and mailed to the foundation at 363 Indianola Road, Bayside, CA 95524. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries