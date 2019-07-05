BONNIE LAWRY



Feb. 11, 1947

June 19, 2019

It is with great sadness that Bonnie Jean (Feekes) Lawry peacefully passed away on June 19th, 2019 at the age of 72, after a short battle with a very aggressive cancer. Bonnie was surrounded by her family during her final days and was very much at peace.

Bonnie was born in Arcata, Ca. on Feb 11, 1947 to the parents of Everet I. Feekes and Hazel Bartlett of Arcata, Ca. Her birth father, Everett, passed away when Bonnie was 7 years old and Harlan C. Bartlett later became her step-father in raising her with her mother Hazel.

Bonnie went on to graduate from Arcata High School and in December of 1964 Bonnie and Lance Lawry were married in Eureka, Ca. She spent most of her life in Humboldt County, until 2005 when she and her husband Lance relocated to Phoenix Arizona, after her retirement from South Bay School District.

Bonnie had a real zest for life, as she enjoyed cooking and entertaining for all her friends and family, she also had a real love for gardening. She was a wonderful mother to her sons Mark and Matt, and a loving wife to her husband Lance for nearly 55 years. She enjoyed and valued all the friendships along the way, many of them lasting a life time.

She will be dearly missed.

Bonnie is survived by; her husband Lance Lawry of Phoenix Az., Matt and

Tammy Lawry of Phoenix Az. Mark Lawry of Phoenix, Az., and her grandchildren Blake Lawry of Eureka, Ca. Hailey Lawry and Jacob Lawry of Phoenix Az. In addition, is survived by her Niece Kelli Costa of Fieldbrook, Ca. and Nephew Tom Lawry of Phoenix Az.

She is also survived by her Brother Monty Feekes and his wife Eunice of Monterey Ca.; their children, Stephanie Feekes of Plumas Lake, Ca., Jared Feekes of Salinas, Ca., and Schuyler Feekes of Santa Rosa Ca.

A Celebration of Life in Phoenix will be announced in the fall. Notice will be given to all family and friends.

Any donations in her name can go to Hospice of Valley, 1510 E Flower St. Phoenix. Az. 85014. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on July 5, 2019