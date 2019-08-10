|
Bonnie Lee Botkin
With her two children by her side, Bonnie Lee Botkin passed away on August 1st, 2019, at the age of 91. Born in Oklahoma in 1928, Bonnie moved to California with her family during the Depression and eventually graduated from Eureka High School in 1947. Less than one year later, she married Herbert Harold Botkin, and the two of them enjoyed 63 years of marriage before Herb's passing in 2011.
In the weeks prior to her passing, Bonnie was visited by each of her four grandchildren. They laughed, hugged, played cards and reminisced about the many years they spent as a family at Herb and Bonnie's home at Redwood Creek, where they lived 30-plus years after working hard to retire at the age of 50. They enjoyed working in the orchard and the garden, and mostly, watching their grandchildren grow up together around campfires and swimming in the creek.
Herb and Bonnie were lucky enough to travel coast to coast in their motorhome twice, and visit almost every state. They also enjoyed cruises to Alaska, Mexico, the Caribbean, Hawaii and through the Panama Canal. Bonnie was so proud that she and Herb were lucky enough to witness all four of their grandchildren's high school and college graduations, and they danced at each of their weddings. She lived a full, wonderful life, and in the end, she was ready to reunite with Grandpa.
Bonnie is survived by her daughter Vicki Matthews (husband Ed), Son Dale Botkin, Granddaughter Tanya Polander (husband Marc), Grandson Brad Botkin (wife, Jamie), Grandson Kyle Kjer (wife Sheila), Granddaughter Julie Borkin (husband Jay), as well as her five great grandchildren (Jarin and Hayden Polander, Charley Botkin, Tavis Kjer and Jack Borken), and two step-grandchildren (Anthony and Jessi Pryor).
Bonnie's wish was for no service, but she would like to give a special thank you to all the people at Sequoia Springs assisted living, and to Hospice of Humboldt, especially Christi. Anyone wanting to donate please do so to Hospice of Humboldt.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Aug. 10, 2019