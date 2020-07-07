Bonnie Lynn Mitchell-Dunlap passed away on June 26, 2020, after a very brief battle with cancer.Born June 20, 1949, in Willits, California to Ron and Betty Mitchell, she joined an older sister Sandy, and later a younger brother Ted made the family complete. Graduating from Willits High School, she adventured north to Humboldt State University where she graduated with a degree in journalism. While at HSU she met and married Peter Coyne, and their lives were blessed with two daughters, Jennifer and Bridget. She wrote for The Union newspaper, won several journalism awards, started a magazine, Pacifica, and wrote wonderful stories about local life. After living in Trinidad, the family moved to the Boston area where Bonnie worked as an executive secretary for an advertising agency. After a few years, the family moved back to Humboldt County where she enjoyed a career as an administrative assistant in a law firm then switching to selling real estate for several years. After divorcing, she decided to go back to school, earning another degree in English which led her to a career as a high school English teacher at Fortuna High School. She enjoyed the enthusiasm and energy associated with young people and loved her work as the high school newspaper adviser. She continued writing after she retired and wrote stories about her life and family. She also engaged with the community spending time with the League of Women Voters and serving as President of the YWCA. She spent the later years of her life with loving husband Robert Dunlap enjoying many adventures, including traveling the world, evenings at the Elks Lodge dancing, and visiting her sister, brother, and parents for family get-togethers. Generous, and quick-witted, she spent her best times with her friends, family, and enjoying her grandchildren.She is survived by her ever devoted parents Ron and Betty Mitchell of Ukiah, her husband Robert Dunlap of Eureka, her daughters Jennifer Rosebrook of McKinleyville, and Bridget Coyne of West Palm Beach, FL. She is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Sandy and Joseph Madrigal of Carlsbad, and her brother and sister-in-law, Ted and Jackie Mitchell of Richland, WA. Bonnie loved her extended Dunlap family: Brian Dunlap of Eureka, Tim and Stephanie Dunlap of Newnan, GA, Erin Dunlap of Apple Valley, MN, Julie and Jeff Fernstrom of Chicago, IL and Tony and Kerri Dunlap of Bakersfield. Special thanks to her many friends over the years, Judy, Zara, Vicki, Debra, and Marilyn.Great loss is also felt by her many grandchildren and nieces and nephews; Mae and Grace Rosebrook, Jann Harbers, Maddie and Trace Dunlap, Grace, Abby, Kyndall, Katie and Oliver Dunlap and Kanon Dunlap; nieces and nephews, Shardai and Kyle Mitchell, Angie, Teresa and Tony Madrigal.A celebration of life will be held at the family home on Saturday, July 11 from 2-5.