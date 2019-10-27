Home

Bonniesue George


1943 - 2019
Bonniesue George Obituary
BONNIESUE GEORGE 1/20/43 - 10/13/19

Michael George's beloved wife Bonniesue of 28 years, following a lengthy illness stepped on to the moon bean to heaven at her home 10/13/19 with her husband Michael, her daughter, Cheryl Smith, and her twin sister Sharonlue Batini by her side. She was a very special wife, mother, sister, nana, Aunt, a friend. She will be truly missed forever. She retired from Simpson at Korbel after 35yrs. During her time with Simpson she was the on the Board of Directors Northern Redwood Credit Union, she was president of the S.R.A. and enjoyed the preparation for the annual picnic.
Services will be held on Sat. Nov. 2, at 3:00 at Pauls' Chapel in Aracata.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Oct. 27, 2019
