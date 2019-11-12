|
|
BRADFORD HOLLOWAY
1976-2019
Bradford Steven Holloway passed away on November 8, 2019 in Eureka, California due to a long battle with cancer. He was born April 12, 1976 in Steubenville, Ohio. He went peacefully from this world. Brad was an adventurer and a traveler. He was a deadhead who loved the Grateful Dead. He loved people more than anything. He knew no strangers. Bradford was a loving, giving, kind soul. He was proceeded in death by his parents, James Orion and
Deborah Jean Holloway. He is survived by his many sisters and brothers, Sara, Daniel, Susan, Karen, Valerie, James, John, Tom, Mary, Michael and Fitzgerald. He also leaves behind many aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews who all love and will miss him. Bradford's wishes is to be returned to his ancestors in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, which will be at a later date. Let us all remember Bradford as the loving soul that he was. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Hospice of Humboldt 3327 Timber Fall Court, Eureka, CA 95503.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Nov. 12, 2019