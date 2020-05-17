Brian Patric Knott
1970 - 2020
Brian Patric Knott

1970-2020
Brian was born in Ventura. He graduated from Ventura High and Humboldt State University.
He traveled and worked in Europe for two years. He then returned to Arcata. He passed away there on April 20 after a short illness.
Brian is survived by his parents, Albert Cedric and Patricia Knott, and his sister, Kerry Knott.
Brian will be sorely missed by his family and many friends.

Published in Times-Standard on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

