|
|
BRIENNE JO-ANNA TORONI
June 15, 1988
Homestead Air Force Base, FL
December 8, 2019
McKinleyville, CA
It is with heavy hearts, we mourn the unexpected death of our beloved daughter, sister, niece, and cousin, Brienne. She passed peacefully in her home, leaving behind her father and mother, Bill and Patty Toroni, and her sister and brother-in-law, Macelyn & Julian Dyke. She also leaves behind her Great Aunt Marlene Toroni, cousins, Sandy and Shane Toroni, Aunt and Uncle, Teresa and Ted Stodder, cousins Tyler and Ashley Stodder, Aunt Grace Mary and Skip Harrison, Aunt Candy and Clancy Johnson, Uncle Dave Shepherd, along with cousins, Danny Gee (Michelle), Nina Cramer and Jim Shepherd. Honorary Aunts and Uncles, Cindy and William Wagner III, Babe and LaVan Bass and Jeanette and Robert Condon, along with many more relatives, too numerous to mention.
Brienne was a friend to everyone she ever met. Her lifelong best friends, Sarah Padula, affectionately known as her "twin sister", "two peas in a pod gals". And Allyson Schuetzle who have been inseparable since preschool, enjoying many adventures and sharing wonderful memories.
Brienne worked for the County of Humboldt for the last 5 years. She was a very giving person to all and volunteered in numerous capacities through Rotaract, several church groups throughout her life, and local animal shelters. She was a compassionate lover of all animals and was a favorite house and pet sitter. In other words, she flourished in whatever she did. Brienne was very family oriented and liked to keep the family group strong. She loved organizing family events, her last being a great Thanksgiving Day.
Brienne was preceded in death by her Nama and Papa, Patricia and Jack Davis, of McKinleyville, her Grandma and Grandpa, Lindo and Grace Toroni, of the Toroni Ranch in Loleta, and her Grandfather and Grandmother, Gilbert and Anna Higgins, of Florida. Also, preceding her are Great Aunt Nita Shepherd, Uncles; Leland Toroni, Richard Higgins, Dennis Gee, Bob Gee, and cousin David Gee, along with many other relatives.
A Celebration of Life for Brienne will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Azalea Hall, 1620 Pickett Road in McKinleyville from 12:00 to 3:00 P.M. Come dressed in your favorite colors and plan to celebrate this amazing young woman.
And when you see her favorite flower, the Daffodil in bloom this Spring, know that her spirit remains with all of us.
In continuing with Brie's love of animals, please consider supporting the Humboldt Spay & Neuter Clinic/Spay Humboldt in their wonderful efforts.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Dec. 14, 2019