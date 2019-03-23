BRUCE EARL

WATERMAN



1952 - 2019

Bruce Earl Waterman a friend, father, uncle, brother, husband, and retired Union Carpenter passed away on March 16, 2019, near Honeydew, CA. He was 66 years old. Bruce was born in San Francisco, CA on June 21, 1952, to Earl Ralph Waterman and Patricia Ann Thomas. Bruce grew up in Pacifica, CA before moving with his mother to Cupertino, CA where he graduated from Cupertino High in 1970. In September of 1971, Bruce joined the Carpenters Union.

Bruce worked as a Union Carpenter in Forest Hills and Monte Rio, CA for about a decade until he moved north to Honeydew, CA where he purchased his first piece of property and built his cabin with help from his friends and family. Bruce worked in the Carpenters Union until he retired in 2015. In 1983 Bruce met his wife Gay at Lazio's Bar and Grill in Eureka, CA. They tied the knot two years later in March of 1985. After many unsuccessful attempts Bruce and his wife were finally able to welcome their son Ryan into the world on Dec 4, 1996.

Bruce had many different hobbies from sports to tinkering with his boats. He loved taking his boats out on the lake to go water skiing, or just to bathe in the sun. Bruce had fun doing nearly anything outdoors, especially camping and fishing. He enjoyed going on many family camping, fishing, and boating trips with his sister Shelley and niece Casey, as well as numerous San Francisco Giants and Oakland Warrior games with his son.

Bruce will be remembered for his kindness and generosity, as well as his sense of humor. Most of all Bruce will be remembered for his love of friends and family. A Celebration of life for Bruce will be held in the Bay Room at the Wharfinger Building in Eureka on Saturday, April 13 from 1 to 5 pm. All friends and family are welcome to attend. Please RSVP by calling (707) 443-9841. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary