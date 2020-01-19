|
|
BRUCE GRIFFIS
1936-2019
Bruce Ivan Griffis passed away Nov 13 at his home with his family by his side. He had been battling with Dementia for many years and it finally got the best of him. Bruce was born on April 28, 1936 in Cozad Neb to Lloyd and Ruth Griffis. He was the youngest of 6 children. They later moved to Norco Ca where the family ran and owned a furniture factory and then a chicken ranch. Bruce later married Lois Elaine Steiner and had 3 children, David Kevin and Neil. They moved to Fortuna in 1967 where he worked as a delivery driver for Speer Distributors. Later he worked for and retired from The Pacific Lumber Co as a machinist. He was widowed in 1988 when Lois lost her battle with cancer. He later would also lose his son Kevin in 1998. He is now survived by sons David and Neil, grandchildren Jessica, Sydney, Logan, Matteya and great granddaughter Presley. He loved building and flying remote controlled planes with his buddy's at their club at the Somoa air strip. He requested we not have a large service so no service is planned at this time. A small one will be preformed at a later date.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Jan. 19, 2020