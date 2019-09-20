|
BRUCE MCINTOSH SR
1926 - 2019
Born to Duncan and Nellie (Gray) McIntosh youngest of three boys, Donald, Stanley and Bruce. Raised on the Trinity River. Attended elementary school in the one room schoolhouse in Willow Creek. His family moved to Crannell during the war and he graduated from Arcata High School. Veteran of WWII in the submarine service.
Early in life his aptitude for understanding machines set him on a 70 year career revolving around industrial sized rock crushers. Later in life he had the time to enjoy woodworking and would spend his days in the shop building fine furniture from chestnut and walnut trees his father had planted.
In 1948 he married the love of his every moment, Vista Lee McKnight. They went on to have four sons, Bruce, Frasier, Loren and Clayton. They were married an incredible 71 and a half years! He is survived by his wife, his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren who would light up his face like a candle. He was the most productive and creative person who always had a smile and a twinkle in his eye.
He will be missed!
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Sept. 20, 2019