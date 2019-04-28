CALVIN DALE GIPSON



After many years of fighting cancer, Dale passed away on April 23, 2019, at age 84.

Dale was born in the Oklahoma Panhandle in the small town of Buffalo to Calvin John Gipson and Audrey Gipson. It was at the height of the Great Depression in the middle of the Dust Bowl. When he was about 3 years old, the family (Dad, Mom, and 2 older brothers) migrated to California to find work and a better life. He often related that move to the novel "The Grapes of Wrath". They eventually settled in the small company-owned logging/sawmill town of Crannell in Humboldt County, California.

Dale graduated from Crannell Elementary School, Arcata High School, and Humboldt State University. Deep roots were established there that existed until his passing. He worked for the Bell System at several locations in Northern California and Reno, Nevada. After 30 years with Bell, he took early retirement and then enjoyed a successful career in real estate. During his working years, he was active in several service organizations (20-30 Club, Optimist Club, Junior Achievement, Telephone Pioneers, Little League Baseball and church).

He loved Nevada and often remarked about how fortunate he was to live here and raise four active sons in Nevada's great open spaces. He and his loving and devoted wife of 37 years did extensive traveling which included many, many wonderful cruises.

Dale is survived by his wife, Joanne, 3 sons; Mike (JoAnne), Joel (Marcelle), and Matthew (James), 3 step-children;Evan (Jeeraporn), Jason and Susan, Grandchildren; Erica, Casey, Kristina, Brian, Corrine, Danielle, Step-grandchildren; Tori, Kyle and Kimberly, 6 great-grandchildren; Elliott, Noa, Jackson, Cole, Jonathan, and Piper Rose, 3 brothers; Ken, Willis (Pat), Don, as well as many nieces and nephews. Dale was preceded in death by his 3rd oldest son, Christopher, who is survived by his wife, Karen, and family.

At Dale's request, no services will be held.