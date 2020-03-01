|
CALVIN L. CALVERT
1945-2020
Calvin LeRoy Calvert longtime resident of Fortuna, passed away on February 18, 2020 after a battle with heart and respiratory disease. He was born on March 27, 1945 in St. Louis, Illinois to Wilma and Raymond Calvert. Shortly thereafter, the family moved to Humboldt County where Calvin resided for the remainder of his life.
After graduating from Fortuna High School in 1963, he attended Humboldt State University and received a B.A. in Business. He worked for 15 years as a California sales tax auditor. Calvin then continued on to become a Certified Public Accountant and opened his own business in Fortuna. When it was not tax season, he spent time outdoors at the family's summer cabin and on fishing trips with his brother, son, and many nephews. In 2009, Calvin retired and enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and took cruises to Alaska, Europe, and Panama.
Calvin is survived by his wife of 53 years, Darlene (Head), son, Brian Calvert (Theresa) and grandsons, Adam and Logan, daughter, Brenda Carlson (Paul) and grandsons, Braden and Cade. He is also survived by his brother, Dale Calvert (Deidra), and brother-in-laws George Head and John Senestraro and cousin, Judy Lee. In addition, he is survived by his nephews Paul, David, and Todd Calvert, Greg and Glen Senestraro, Tom and Jim Head and by his nieces Teri Lee, Lisa Broadstock, and Jennifer Lourenzo.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister; JoAnn Boerger, niece; Jill Boerger and sister-in-laws Diane Senestraro and
Sandra Head.
The family is planning a private gathering at their cabin to honor and remember Calvin later this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cardiovascular Research Foundation or to a .
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Mar. 1, 2020