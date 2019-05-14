CARL CHRISTIAN (CHRIS) KJER



passed away on May 10, 2019. The Kjer family migrated from Denmark in the 1850's and Chris's mother's family migrated to Humboldt County from the central valley in 1900. Chris was born in Eureka, resided in Arcata. Upon marriage to Lizabeth (Liz) they purchased a home in Blue Lake. Chris attended Arcata schools, graduating from Arcata High School in 1965, attended Humboldt State College and obtained a degree in Industrial Arts with a Teaching Credential. At a very early age (15 ½) Chris started his working career with Safeway retiring after 25 years. Chris also worked for the family's heavy equipment business as an operator, and as a general engineering contractor. Chris's dedication to hard work was even reflected at the time of his passing by assisting with the preparation of the cemetery grounds at Greenwood Cemetery for Mother's Day.

Chris is survived by his wife Liz and son John both of Blue Lake. Three siblings, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; including Liz's 4 siblings. Chris was proceeded in passing by his parents Carl and Virginia; and brother Erne.

Chris was active with the Boy Scouts of America serving as Scout Master for Troop 9; he enjoyed woodworking, including making furniture, and home remodeling. He also serviced and repaired his own heavy and light construction equipment; that included metal fabrication. Chis will be missed by many.

If you wish to make a donation do so to the Sutter Pacific Medical Clinic, 2367 Harrison Ave., Eureka, CA 95501; this would be in honor of Chris's brother and late business partner Erne Kjer. Or donations to Boy Scouts of America Troop 9.

Also, a fund in Chris's memory is currently being established more information will follow.

Viewing will be held at Paul's Chapel on Wednesday May 15, 2019 from 2 P.M. to 8 P.M.

A memorial service is scheduled for Monday May 20, 2019 at 11 A.M. at Paul's Chapel.

A reception will be held immediately following at Paul's Chapel.