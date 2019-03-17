Resources More Obituaries for Carol Arteseros Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Carol Ann Arteseros

1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers CAROL ANN ARTESEROS



1938 - 2018

Carol Ann Arteseros passed away on May 9th, 2018 at the age of 79. Carol was born on 8/17/1938 and her parents were James Arteseros II and Helen (Latvala) Arteseros. Carol's grandparents were immigrants from Spain and Finland. She was the sister of Gloria, David, Diane, Sandy, Jerry and James III. She grew up in Northern California (San Francisco and Fort Bragg). After her parents divorced when Carol was still a child, many family members stepped up to help raise Carol, with most of the care coming from her mother's sisters, Viola and Ilona. Carol suffered from the loss of many family members when she was young (including her mother), but her saving grace was her close, life-long relationship with her older sister, Gloria (Arteseros) Harrison.

Carol married her high school sweetheart, Wesley Warren Frey and had four children Douglas, Deanna, Marcella and Steven. After the end of her 17-year marriage with Wes, Carol tackled the biggest problem of her life, alcoholism. She maintained her sobriety for the rest of her life (32 years)! Helping others with the prevention and recovery of alcoholism became her life's work. She even travelled to Russia with a group from Alcoholics Anonymous to help spread the message of alcoholism recovery.

Carol trusted in God and tending to her garden was her church. She found solace in oil painting, camping amongst the redwood trees, bonding with her pets and breathing in the air where the beach meets the ocean. She loved to get updates from her family and friends about the latest happenings in their lives and to hear their funny stories about themselves (and their pets). Carol's natural skill of socializing and her unique sense of humor uplifted many people.

Carol encouraged her grandchildren, Nathan, Hollyn, Marsela, Elizabeta, Ilija, Timotije, Velinka, Izrailj, Anastasija, Logan, Emily, Derek, Erica and Tylor, to dream big and to express themselves in their own way. Carol was passionate about living life by her own rules.

During her "end of life" stage, Carol was grateful to her children and their spouses, and to her grandchildren who provided care, support and love. Carol expressed appreciation for the grace of all the people who showed her lovingkindness throughout her life.

A celebration of life ceremony will take place on May 4th, 2019 in Fort Bragg, California. Anyone interested in more information about the ceremony can contact Marcella (Frey) Rangel at [email protected] Carol would love for family and loved ones to send favorite flowers to themselves. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries