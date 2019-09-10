|
Carol Lynn Deike Solus
Carol Lynn Deike Solus was born on April 26, 1950 and passed away peacefully on August 30, 2019, in Redding, California surrounded by family.
Carol was born in Scotia, California to Earl and Evelyn Deike. She lived in Fortuna, CA and moved to Garberville with her parents and siblings, Steven and Jacalyn, in 1954. Her family then moved back to Fortuna in their family built home, in 1956. Carol graduated from Fortuna High School in 1968.
She spent her summers with her Uncle Keith and Aunt June in Montague. In 1967, Carol was awarded Rodeo Queen at the Montague Stampede Rodeo. Her aunt and uncle would often go camping in the Marble Mountains, where she met her future husband, Richard (Dick) Allen Solus. They were married in 1968, and recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary, with a small celebration with family. They resided in Big Springs, where they were blessed with four children, Kristin Varga, Kertis Solus, Keri Casey, who preceded her in death in 2011, and Kay Lynn Engelstad. Carol cared for all children, both her own and not, many still calling her mom whether they were by blood or not.
Carol and Dick raised dairy cattle, pigs, black angus cattle, sheep, horses, chickens, dogs, cats, you name it, they raised it (some even in the house). She helped local farmers cultivate onions, trees, and corn.
Carol was talented in many aspects in her life, including: paintings, ceramics, knitting, crocheting, canning, baking (especially her famous buns), candle making, puzzles, sudoku, bingo, pinochle, glass blowing, slots, and so much more. She taught her talents to all 3 generations of her family. Carol often canned peaches, pears, jams, dilly beans, salsa, and much more. She awarded those as gifts to those closest to her.
Carol enjoyed knitting Christmas stockings for all spouses, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, following in her mother-in-law, Winifred Solus' footsteps. She loved crocheting baby blankets and adult sized blankets for each child, grandchild, great-grandchild, and numerous friends. She was always present for every grandchild and great grandchild`s birth. She loved traveling and spending time with her loved ones. She was most known for her caring and generous nature.
Carol started the tradition of Sunday Night Dinners, where the door would always be open. She would be the first to welcome you with a hug and a smile, making sure there was enough food for everyone. To her, there was no stranger. Carol always made special accommodations for certain allergies or dislikes; shellfish, peanuts, or gluten, it didn't matter what it was, there was always food for you to eat.
Carol volunteered at Big Springs Elementary School while all of her children attended, until eventually being hired. For her professional career, she was a beloved aide at Big Springs Elementary School for forty years, a bus driver for thirty years, and after school program teacher since it began. She loved being around and teaching the students. Carol was an active member of DAR, 4-H, Siskiyou County Fair, and the Mayten Fire Department for many years.
She is survived by her husband Richard A. Solus, daughter Kristin Varga (Timothy), son Kertis Solus (Amy), son-in-law Brian Casey, daughter Kay Lynn Engelstad (Brandon), brother Steven Deike (Nancy), sister-in-law June Girdner, brother-in-law Donald Solus (Kari), brother-in-law Bill Solus (Ewanna), sister-in-law Maureen Campbell (Pat), 10 grandchildren, and 4 great grand children, numerous nieces and nephews, and the staff at Big Springs Elementary School. Carol was preceded in death by her parents Earl and Evelyn Deike; sister Jacalyn (Deike) Hunt, daughter Keri (Solus) Casey, granddaughter Alyssa Casey, mother and father-in-law Winifred and Oliver Solus.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 4-6 PM at Girdner Funeral Chapel. A candlelight vigil will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 7:30 PM at the Big Springs Elementary School. Funeral services will be on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Grenada Berean Church. Interment will follow at Little Shasta Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Miners Inn Convention Center in Yreka. Steak and bread will be provided. We would appreciate everyone bringing their favorite dish to share.
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to: USI Scholarships, P.O. Box 1328, Yreka, CA 96097, Mayten Fire Department, 7410 Hwy. A12, Montague, CA, 96064, or North Country Memorials, 1391 Montague Road, Yreka, CA 96097 for a memorial bench at Big Springs Elementary School. Online condolences may be made at www.girdnerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Sept. 10, 2019