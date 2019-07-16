Resources More Obituaries for CAROL HALSEBO Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? CAROL RETHA HALSEBO

Carol Retha Halsebo Daniels passed away peacefully in her home in Eureka on July 11, 2019, at the age of 80. She was born on June 17, 1939, to Henny (Stoveland) Halsebo and Elmer Halsebo. Henny and Elmer were both natives of Norway, and she was welcomed into the world by family and extended family of Eureka's large Norwegian community.

Carol was baptized into the Norwegian Danish Evangelical Lutheran Church, which is now Calvary Lutheran Church, where she had been very active throughout the years. She was a member of the church's Esther Circle bible study. She raised funds for Fjord Horse's for 4-H Trails in Trinidad and the Alzheimer's Center and currently is the Alter Guild Chairman. Carol assisted with the Boys and Girls Club monthly luncheon where she was named the "milk lady". Carol also named the church's community garden the "Garden of Eatin". She will be greatly missed at Calvary Lutheran Church.

Carol was also very active in Fram 13, Sons of Norway, the Lodge she was "born into". Carol held numerous leadership positions with Fram 13, where she is currently their Membership Chairman. Carol proudly wore her unique Hardanger Bunad at all special Fram 13 events.

Carol was a member of Eureka High's class of 1957 and was in the lifelong sisterhood with Sweet Adeline's where she sang as a tenor. She was the creator of the Fisheye Jewelry and was active in the Westhaven Ladies Club Wild Blackberry festival.

Her life was a living example of our favorite Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 - "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."

Carol is survived by her children, Helga Bidwell of Colorado Springs Colorado, Greta Daniels and Chris Jager of Trinidad and Erica and Keith Ervin of McKinleyville and; her grandchildren, Travis and Candace Pederson of Redding, Ian Bidwell of Colorado Springs, Tawny James, Hailey Ervin and Hunter Ervin of McKinleyville and her great-grandchildren, Ki-Shan, Teyn, Tyler and Charliee Jo of McKinleyville; and her nieces and nephew along with their children, Mark and Susanna Baker of Port Ludlow, Washington, Morgen and Mike Martin of El Dorado Hills, Mason Pulcini of El Dorado Hills, Cassidy Pulcini of Newport Beach and Khristina Fulkerson of Coos Bay, Oregon. She is also survived by her cousins, Dale and Enid Stoveland of Willow Creek, Norman Stoveland of Rockville Maryland, and Judy Piccini of San Francisco.

Friends are invited to a Memorial service at Calvary Lutheran Church, 716 South Avenue in Eureka at 3:00 pm Saturday, July 20, 2019. Pastor Pat Higgins will be officiating. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on July 16, 2019