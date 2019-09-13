|
|
CAROLYN MCCRANIE
1936 to 2019
Carolyn Vernell McCranie passed peacefully at home in Arcata California on Sep. 8, 2019. She and identical twin sister Marolyn were born Feb 24' 1936 to Francis and Dorothy Boudro in Colusa County. After graduating from Arcata High School, class of 1954, she married the love of her life, Fred McCranie, on Dee 27th 1955. They continued to reside in Arcata for 63 years and raised six children. Carolyn was devoted to her faith, husband and the well being of her family. She worked tirelessly making sure that everyone's needs were met. Her favorite passions included cooking and organic gardening. She had a green thumb and their property was evident of that. Beautiful flowers and fruit trees filled the yard as lush vegetables overflowed from her greenhouse and raised beds. Holidays were always a treat as she loved to prepare large delicious meals for family to feast on. She made everything from scratch and was well known for the amazing bread she baked. Nobody could make bread like her. When her children were small she often demonstrated in their classrooms on how to bake bread- to the delight of the children! Her and Fred also enjoyed taking walks at the bird sanctuary along the Arcata Marsh- with her cherished dog Raindrop. Carolyn was known for her strength and tenacity. As the years went by she endured several serious illnesses but she never complained and never slowed down. Her family is very grateful to her twin sister Marolyn for donating her stem cells to their beloved, curing Carolyn of cancer and giving her many more years of life here on earth to enjoy. During her last days she wanted to be home where she and Fred stayed by each others side. Her family surrounded her and that was where she was the most happy. Her kitty Marina could be found everyday curled up on her lap keeping her warm and comfortable. She was dearly touched by the love of her family to the very end. She will be greatly missed by all of us, especially her devoted husband. Carolyn leaves behind husband Fred, children: Corlis Bennett (Andrew), Melvin McCranie, Kelvin McCranie, Doreen Hastings (Raymond), Teresa McCranie, Lauraleen Holmes, grandchildren: Jesse Hastings, Brandon McDonald, Brian McDonald, Chance Holmes, Kwinton Gibbens, Dena Bennett, Sarah Bennett, Keith McCranie, Katherine Talarico and great grandchildren: Ethan Hastings, Jordan and Freya McDonald, Arielle McCranie, Dakota and Antonio Talarico and Carlos Escobedo. She also leaves brothers, Vernon and Dale Boudro, sisters Shirley Davidsen and Marolyn Kreger along with many nieces, nephews and in laws. She was predeceased by her grandson Austin Hastings, brother Edwin Boudro, sister Bernice Tweedy, brother in law Howard Davidsen, niece Elaine Davidsen and nephews Gary Kreger and Michael Davidsen The family would like to extend a special thank you to caretaker Rosanna Bruhnke- who went above and beyond to make sure that all of Carlolyn's and Fred's needs were met, Hospice of Humboldt and caretakers Mitra Ghaffari and Jennica Tom. A viewing will be held from 3 -6pm on Sunday, Sep 15" and services will be held Monday the 16" at 1pm, both at Pauls Chapel 1070 H Street in Arcata. A potluck will follow services at Azalea Hall in McKinleyville.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019