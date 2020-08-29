May 28, 1939—Aug 22, 2020

A San Francisco native, Sr. Cecile Bertheau went home to God on August 22, 2020. Taught by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Orange in both elementary and high school, she entered the congregation in 1957. Before Vatican II she was known as Sister Christina Marie.Sr. Cecile's long ministerial life began as a teacher. She taught in northern and southern CA; among her favorite assignments was teaching at All Hallows School, San Francisco. Following a sabbatical in 1977, she worked as a Parish Sister in Eureka and in St. Emydius Parish, San Francisco. Her work with the homebound sick inspired her to become a hospital chaplain. She devoted the rest of her ministry to pastoral care ministry in St. Joseph Health Care in Eureka, CA and Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa. She retired to the Sister's Regina Residence in 2015.Due to the pandemic, her funeral was private. She is buried in Holy Sepulcher Cemetery in Orange.