Charles "Tiny" Hubler was born in Albany, Oregon on November 11, 1936. He died on August 18, 2020 while driving to Blue Slide Camp to do maintenance work. Tiny was 83 years old. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Anne Hubler, his brothers Tony, Curt, and Jimmy, and his wife, Joyce.Tiny is survived by his wife, Claire, his son Chuck Hubler and family, his daughter Sharron Hubler Stanfield and family, his bonus daughter Tammy Roslosnik and family, and his bonus son Ben Davis and family, a beloved Papa to twelve grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.Tiny was known for his generosity, his mischievous grin, loud giggle and even louder voice, his painfully firm handshake, all encompassing hugs, and his love for sharing stories with friends and family. Wherever he traveled, he met a friend there, or at least a friend of a friend, and the conversation began.Tiny's family is deeply appreciative and blessed by the many condolences offered from the Church family, the Firefighter family, the Blue Slide camping family, the Ferndale family, and the Maples Plumbing family, as well as the dear friends made at his alma maters, EHS and HSU, and his teammates on "The Forresters" (Humboldt's only semi pro football team).Tiny, a retired Eureka fireman, would have been thrilled to know that he "lay in state" on the Kneeland Fire Department apparatus floor. The family is so grateful for the service and hospitality shown us by the Kneeland firefighters and paramedics. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the "Help Tiny finish the build of the Kneeland Fire Department" fund account at Redwood Capital Bank.The family is celebrating Tiny's life with a vehicle processional on Sunday, September 13th. The staging will begin at the EHS J Street parking lots at noon; each vehicle will be provided with a CD of the service to listen to on the route. If your vehicle does not have a CD player, please bring one. The Eureka City Fire Department vehicles will lead the celebration processional starting at 1 p.m.The family will be seated in two yards directly across from Carson Park, H Street side, and would encourage you to decorate the passenger side of your vehicle in celebration of Tiny's life.While supplies last, each decorated vehicle will receive one of Tiny's world renown beer steins. The family thanks you in advance for giving them a new home.