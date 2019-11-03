|
|
CHARLES A. HATHERILL SR. 'CHUCK'
1946-2019
Chuck, born December 14, 1946 passed away October 17, 2019 in Eureka, CA with his family by his side, as he now resides with the Lord. Born and raised in Humboldt County, he graduated from Eureka High School and became a very proud Veteran serving in the 173D Airborne Brigade in Vietnam. After the service, he went to work in the lumber industry & construction with the operating engineers. He was a Chuck was an avid outdoors man. He had traveled to several countries with his wife as well as touring the U.S. with their 5th wheel trailer. He also had a successful heart transplant in 1994.
Chuck is preceded by mother June Nichols (Bill), father Jack Hatherill, daughter Rachel Lee Hatherill, sister Sharron Pinney, and a special uncle, Bill Hatherill.
He is survived by wife Vicki Hatherill, son Charles Hatherill, Jr. (wife Vicki), daughter Summer Madsen (husband Andrew) grandchildren: Zaine Hatherill, Brody Hatherill, Ian Madsen and Ava Madsen; Niece Tori Valadez (husband Robert) with children: Kristen, Steve, Lucas, Dominic; nephew Jeff Pinney (wife Lori) with children Alyssa and Ryan, and many more nieces and nephews.
He was married to his wife Vicki for 49 years. He was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather.
Chuck was very grateful for all the support that was given to him from: Paul & Linda Liska, Rollan Moschetti, Brenda & Gerry Zwiefelhofer, Roger Moschetti, Haley Walund, Randy & Shawn Moschetti. And thank you Eureka Wellness Center for giving Chuck such wonderful care.
There will be no funeral at his request. Family internment.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Nov. 3, 2019