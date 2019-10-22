|
|
CHARLES GRUNDMAN
1920-2019
Charles Grundman passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 at Timber Ridge Assisted Living in Eureka. He was 98 years old. Charlie was born in Faribault, Minnesota on December 20, 1920. He served in World War II as a Machinist in the U.S. Army Air Corps. He met the love of his life, Joyce Bartlett while serving in England and married her Oct. 3, 1944. They lived in Waseca, Minnesota for numerous years where he worked in shoe repair and also opened a sporting goods store before moving to Eureka. He opened Grundman's Shoe Repair in Henderson Center in 1954. It is now run by his eldest son Mike. He was known as a hard worker, going back to work many nights after dinner. He taught all of his children to work hard as well. He did most things himself until he broke his hip at 93 and needed care. He was a kind man and became even more so as he aged. He has said many times "It is what it is". He was not one to complain even as things became more difficult in life. He was a faithful man, often seen saying his rosary on a daily basis. When he had the time, his passion was hunting and fishing and continued that into his 90's! His friends at Timber Ridge nicked named him Charlie Brown. And many times while visiting there we would hear "You're a good man Charlie Brown!" He fought the good fight and only gave up because his body did. He will be missed. He is survived by his son Michael and wife Linda, daughter Pamela Marvel and husband Joe, Peters wife Vickie, Grandchildren Mark Crnich (Lisa), Brian Crnich (Heather), Nick Crnich (April), Jeff Grundman (Dawn), Rob Grundman, Kevin Grundman, Audrey Helm (Matt), Amy Toft (Noah) Katie Berrey (Jason), Kayla Combs (Ryan) Craig Garfield (Betty), Dawn Dokweiler (Todd). Great grandchildren Brittany,
Ashley, Mason, Jesse, Nik JR, Jessie, Alexis, Ezra, Asher, Jordyn, Tristan,
Mason, Dylan, Jacob, Caleb. He was preceded in death by his wife Joyce, Theresa Crnich (daughter) and husband Rich, Paul Grundman (son), and Peter Grundman (son). Thank you to Mike and Linda Grundman for caregiving for over 3 years. Thank you to Timber Ridge staff and caregivers. Thank you to Sue Rydz for always providing communion wherever he was when he could no longer go to church. Thank you to Don and Joyce Kudrna for being faithful friends. A rosary will be held at Sacred Heart church 2085 Myrtle Ave. at 12:20 on Friday, October 25 for anyone wishing to say the rosary. The Mass will be at 1:00 pm that day following the Rosary and all who knew Charlie are welcome to attend. Donations may be made to Hospice of Humboldt.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Oct. 22, 2019