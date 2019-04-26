Resources More Obituaries for Charles Roberts Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Charles Richard "Dick" Roberts

Obituary Condolences Flowers Charles Richard

"Dick" Roberts



Charles Richard "Dick" Roberts was the firstborn child of Charles Clark and Evelyn Percy (French) Roberts and was born in Eureka, California on February 16, 1932. He was diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma in the Fall of 2018 and on April 9, 2019, went to be with the Lord while surrounded by his loved ones in Redding. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Gary, and is survived by his wife, Nadine; his children Debbie Canavan, Londa (Marc) Rowley, Marilyn (Forrest) Anderson, and Jessica Wall-Roberts; 10 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Except for his stint in the Navy, Dick lived all of his 87 years in Humboldt County. At the age of 3, his father was transferred out to Willow Creek to run the new Standard Oil plant. Four years later, younger brother Gary Kenneth joined the family. Dick has fond memories of growing up "out in the country." As a teen, he built his own kayak and could often be found fishing and navigating his beloved Trinity River. He also built a car while attending Eureka High School, his participation in the Car Club a real highlight of those years. He and his car were even featured on the front page of the school yearbook that year!

Following his graduation from high school, Dick joined the Navy (this was during the Korean era) where he trained to become a dental technician. Upon discharge, he attended Humboldt State University for two years, then eventually returned to Willow Creek and began working for his dad, delivering fuel at the Standard Oil plant. He worked there for 14 years, during which time he married the love of his life, Nadine, and together they raised their four daughters. He changed jobs and began working for what was then the Continental Telephone Company. Employed there until his retirement, he suddenly found himself with time to catch up on the outdoor activities that he loves-hunting, fishing, camping, RV'ing, boating, gardening, welding, building and creating-always busy.

Anyone who knew Dick knows he could fix or build anything…he's built a kayak, cars, tractors, motorcycles, welded gates and more. He built and rented five homes up on Salyer Heights, managing those for many years.

One of Dick's favorite summertime activities was camping and boating at both Shasta and Trinity Lakes. Together with his brothers-in-law a family houseboat was built, called the Tun-A-Fun. There, it was his absolute delight to pull his daughters and their many cousins all day long behind the boat. He taught many of them to ski and to this day is remembered as a favorite uncle, "so patient with all the kids."

Dick was instrumental in the formation of the Willow Creek Volunteer Fire Department where he served for 30 years. As the department grew, Dick and the gang of volunteers put on the very first "Bigfoot Days" to raise funds to build a fire hall. What was originally a fundraiser for the local volunteer fire department became a much-loved and anticipated annual community event known as Bigfoot Days that continues to be celebrated today. Responding to many fire and emergency calls, receiving ongoing training, constructing floats for Bigfoot Days, designing concession stands for the Firebelle's Women's Auxiliary and building, welding or repairing just about anything that was needed took many years and was a passion of his. It was a great pleasure for him when he was honored at the 2017 Bigfoot Days as Grand Marshal of the parade.

Dick was a well-known and much-loved member of the Willow Creek community, where he was active in the Willow Creek Bible Church, a fellowship where Dick served as a deacon for many years and where he served on the board and in numerous other capacities. He could often be seen tending the grounds, working on a building project or performing repairs…his love for the Lord came through in the way he talked to Him, in the way he served others, and in the way, he loved his family.

It could be said that Dick Roberts has long been known as a generous helper of others throughout his years in this community; his knowledge, abilities, and desire to serve made him a most capable and willing helper in just about any arena you can imagine. This gentle, quiet man served the community he loved in more ways than could be recounted. He will be missed by his family and by so many more. Good job and well done, Dick!

Services will be held at Willow Creek Bible Church on April 27, 2019. A potluck reception will follow. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.