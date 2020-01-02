|
CHARLES TAYLOR, JR.
1933-2019
Charles George Taylor, Jr., was born on May 2, 1933 and passed away on December 28, 2019, in Eureka, CA.
Known as George in his childhood and Chuck as an adult, he was a native of Humboldt County and his childhood was spent at Clam Beach where his parents owned the Clam Beach Inn. He graduated from Eureka High School and went on to San Jose State University where he earned a degree in Criminal Justice. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed in post WWII occupied Germany. Upon Graduation from college he began a successful 31 year career in Law Enforcement, retiring from the Eureka Police Department in 1988. After retirement he worked for several years as the interim Chief of Police for the City of Ferndale. He went on to again work for the Eureka Police Department part-time in the Vehicle Abatement Program and then volunteered with the Humboldt County Sheriff's Citizens on Patrol Program for many years. He was well known and respected by many in the community because of his many years of public service.
He was very dedicated to his family and the community. He was an accomplished outdoorsman who enjoyed many successful years of hunting and fishing. During his retirement years he and Mary enjoyed traveling and league bowling with the Harbor Lanes Match Club. He was a Master Mason.
He was preceded in death by his wife of over 50 years, Mary K. Taylor, and his parents Gertrude Stevens and Charles Taylor, Sr.
He is survived by son Darin Taylor and wife Shellie, their children Josh and Savannah of Eureka and son Trent Taylor and wife Pam, their children Abigail and McKayla of Ukiah.
Per his wishes, no services are planned. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Hospice of Humboldt, an amazing organization that was instrumental in providing exceptional end of life care for both he and Mary.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Jan. 2, 2020