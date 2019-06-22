|
MR. CHONG HAN
Chong Han, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend passed away at St. Joseph Hospital following a brief illness surrounded by family on the evening of June 18, 2019. He was born on August 15, 1940, the youngest of five children. He grew up in South Korea, before emigrating with his family to the United States in 1974, eventually settling in Eureka, CA. He was the owner and operator of New Troy Cleaners in Eureka for over 39 years. He leaves his wife and life partner of nearly 60 years, Kun Ja Han, and two sons: Jonathan Yong-Il Han and his wife Jean and their daughter Julia; and Yong-Jun Han and his wife Helen and their sons Jarrod, Ethan, and Zachary. In addition, he leaves his siblings and their families-including the Frye, Cho, and Lee families of Eureka and Los Angeles-as well as many friends, including special family friends the Pardoes. A gentle spirit, a man of enormous kindness, and an avid poker player, he will be missed by many, but most of all by his wife, his buddies (his sons) and his little buddies (his granddaughter and grandsons) of whom he was extremely proud. The viewing and services will be private. In lieu of flowers, to reflect his decades-long love of National Geographic animal shows, donations in his memory can be made to PBS NorthCoast, P.O. Box 13, Eureka, CA 95502.
His family dedicates Grady Poulard's poem "A Measure of a Man" to him:
The measure of a man is not determined His love of life
By his show of outward strength
Or the volume of his voice
Or the thunder of his actions
Or of his intellect or academic abilities
It is seen rather in terms of the love that he has
For his family and for everyone
The strength of his commitments
The genuineness of his friendships
The sincerity of his purpose
The quiet courage of his convictions
The fun, laughter,
joy and happiness he gives to his
family and to others
His patience and his honesty
And his contentment with what he has
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on June 22, 2019