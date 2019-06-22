MR. CHONG HAN

Chong Han, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend passed away at St. Joseph Hospital following a brief illness surrounded by family on the evening of June 18, 2019. He was born on August 15, 1940, the youngest of five children. He grew up in South Korea, before emigrating with his family to the United States in 1974, eventually settling in Eureka, CA. He was the owner and operator of New Troy Cleaners in Eureka for over 39 years. He leaves his wife and life partner of nearly 60 years, Kun Ja Han, and two sons: Jonathan Yong-Il Han and his wife Jean and their daughter Julia; and Yong-Jun Han and his wife Helen and their sons Jarrod, Ethan, and Zachary. In addition, he leaves his siblings and their families-including the Frye, Cho, and Lee families of Eureka and Los Angeles-as well as many friends, including special family friends the Pardoes. A gentle spirit, a man of enormous kindness, and an avid poker player, he will be missed by many, but most of all by his wife, his buddies (his sons) and his little buddies (his granddaughter and grandsons) of whom he was extremely proud. The viewing and services will be private. In lieu of flowers, to reflect his decades-long love of National Geographic animal shows, donations in his memory can be made to PBS NorthCoast, P.O. Box 13, Eureka, CA 95502.

His family dedicates Grady Poulard's poem "A Measure of a Man" to him: The measure of a man is not determined

By his show of outward strength

Or the volume of his voice

Or the thunder of his actions

Or of his intellect or academic abilities



It is seen rather in terms of the love that he has

For his family and for everyone

The strength of his commitments

The genuineness of his friendships

The sincerity of his purpose

The quiet courage of his convictions



The fun, laughter,

joy and happiness he gives to his

family and to others



His love of life

His patience and his honesty

And his contentment with what he has