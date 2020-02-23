|
Chris was born in Oakland, California. He passed away on January 25, 2002 after a short illness. Chris grew up in Piedmont, San Francisco, and Mill Valley. He chose his own path for his education, opting to challenge and test for his diploma. He was a skilled writer, eventually working for Villanova University as a grant writer and reviewer. From there he put his organizational ability to work for the Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival in Moscow, Idaho. He eventually came to Arcata where he worked over 14 years for Open Door Community Health as a grant writer, Risk Manager, Legal Director, HR Director, and Clinic Director. Even without a college degree, his administrative abilities and his talent for grant writing made him an invaluable part of the Open Door team. Chris was warm and generous to his friends and co-workers. He has been described by his co-workers as gentle, kind, supportive as a mentor, an effective problem-solver, and one who took great pride in his work. He had impeccable taste in art and dearly loved working on and decorating his new house. He was preceded in death by his mother, Carol Peters of Arcata; his father, Hank Peters, of Birmingham, AL; and his sister, Lynn Peters of Blue Lake. He is survived by his older brothers, Tom Peters (Barbara) of Eureka, Jim (Kathy) of Clarkston, WA, younger sister, Elizabeth Peters of Birmingham AL, as well as nieces Kerry Kobley and Jennifer McDonough, nephews Jim and Jeff Peters, their children and grandchildren. Donations in his honor may be made to the Open Door Community Health Foundation (Tax ID 23-731660) through the Humboldt Area Foundation (363 Indianola Rd., Bayside, CA 95524) or to a . He will be missed by his family and many friends.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Feb. 23, 2020