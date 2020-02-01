|
CHRISTOPHER TODD JEWETT
November 17, 1960 - September 13, 2019
The world lost a brilliant and talented man September 13, 2019 when Christopher Todd Jewett died.
Christopher was born November 17, 1960 to Frank Irving Jewett and Zula Belle (Parker) Jewett, and was proceeded in death by his Father Frank.
Chris was raised in Eureka, but he moved to Texas in the seventies where he met and married his wife Kelly. They have three beautiful daughters, Julie, Natalie and Carly who all live in Texas.
Christopher was an Interior Decorative Artist. He was classically trained and was a genius at his craft.
Christopher could prepare and paint a wall to make it look like Italian marble, Bird's Eye maple or Tiger Eye paneling. He was an expert at Trompe L'oeil and gold leafing. He was always up for a challenge. Always interested in trying something new. He was often called in to do maintenance and repair work in homes with high end finishes. He was able to match colors perfectly so that the old and new blended seamlessly. In the work that he had chosen there was nothing that he could not do.
He saw the world in colors and shades most of us would never see looking at the same sunset, a lone tree or just a view of something as ordinary as the Eel River Valley. Outside of work he enjoyed painting still life's and landscapes in oils, acrylics and water color. It was his way to relax and create. Everything was something to paint and he had a real passion for it.
Christopher was tolerant and inclusive and could make a real connection to most everyone he met. He also had a wicked sense of humor. Like his Dad he did not suffer fools gladly.
Christopher loved opera and the ballet. He had a great knowledge of classical art. He not only knew the works of the well known artists but could also identify the works of more obscure artist simply by looking at the paintings. He enjoyed viewing the work of the greatest artist and took advantage of the opportunities that he had to see art in museums and in many of the homes of his clients.
He encouraged his daughter's interest in the arts also. Chris like his Dad, was interested in everything and he read voraciously about everything that caught his attention. His interest were so varied and his ability to soak up and retain everything he read had his family laughingly wondering "Who is this masked man".
He was a real foodie, an inventive and creative cook and loved cooking for his family and friends.
He leaves behind his broken hearted family. His three daughters and his wife. His mother, his brother Don and his wife Sheri of Fortuna and their family. His brother Charles and his wife Gina of Thousand Oaks, CA and their family. His Aunt Mickey and Uncle Jim Ziegenbein of Eureka and their family, his Aunt Ann Cisneros of Las Vegas and her family, and lots of cousins.
We will be having a Celebration of Life for Chris at the location his daughters pick out here in Humboldt County where they had some of their happiest times.
To say he is loved and will be missed is such an understatement.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Feb. 1, 2020