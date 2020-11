Claire White died peacefully in Phoenix, Arizona on November 22, 2020. Originally from Chicago, Illinois, she had been a long-time resident of Bayside, California before moving to Phoenix in 2010. A teacher until her retirement in 2002, Claire enjoyed working in Eureka City Schools high school and junior highs as well as several years as a middle grade teacher at Jacoby Creek Elementary in Bayside. She is survived by her daughters Barbara and Claudia. Claire was 99 years old.